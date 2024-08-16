DEC’S RAID ON ECL’S HOUSE IS SHAMEFUL-  Peter Chanda

DEC’S RAID ON ECL’S HOUSE IS SHAMEFUL- CHANDA



…wonders why the DEC is mute over the 13.5 million dollars illicit transaction involving Zambeef.



LUSAKA, THURSDAY, AUGUST 15,2024 [SMART EAGLES]



NEW Congress Party President Peter Chanda says the raid on former President Edgar Lungu’s house by the Drug Enforcement Commission in the guise of delivering a callout for Tasila Lungu is uncalled for and shameful.



Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Chanda said expressed concern at the conduct of the DEC.



He said it is a well known fact that Tasila Lungu, the daughter to former President Edgar Lungu and Chawama lawmaker is out of the country on maternity leave.



“I want to put it on record that the DEC’s action to swing on the former President Edgar Lungu’s house while he was at court, to try and force themselves in to get Tasila Lungu out who they know that is out of the country and were told that she will be coming back in October is uncalled for and shameful and every well meaning Zambian should condemn this,” Mr. Chanda said.



“DEC taking over 70 officers to former President Edgar Lungu’s residence, wasting taxpayers money on fuel just to take a call out to a mother who is on maternity leave, I want reiterate that this is a big shame, what country are we living in where institutions of governance are losing respect due to their bad conduct, I personally have lost respect for these institutions, ” he said.



And the NCP leader wondered why the DEC are mute on the Zambeef $13.5 million illicit transaction but busy harassing citizens.



“…when the same DEC has failed to pounce on Zambeef which is at the center of the illicit transaction involving $13.5 million in the Chiawa farm saga. The Chiawa farm was advertised at $3.5 million and we expect the DEC to swing in and investigate. We are concerned with the conduct of institutions of governance, much more upset with the conduct of the DEC an institution that is mandated with the responsibility to pounce on any illicit financial activities in the country,” the NCP leader said.



Meanwhile Mr. Chanda said the Zambeef farm saga will come to haunt the UPND in future and urged Parliament and all opposition members of parliament to intervene and stop the $13.5 million illicit transaction.



#SmartEagles2024.