OZ ELECTION WATCH: DEMOCRATIC PARTY PRESIDENT HAILS UPND RECORD ON JOBS AS 109,000 CREATED SINCE 2021





The United Party for National Development has delivered on its 2021 promise to create jobs across the public and private sectors, with more than 109,000 positions added since taking office, Democratic Party President Judith Nkonge has said.





In an interview with ZNBC, Ms Nkonge said 109,488 jobs had been created across the public sector, the private sector and the Constituency Development Fund programme — the result of a deliberate effort to expand employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth.





In the public sector, the government has recruited more than 42,000 teachers, brought onto the payroll to support free education. A further 18,000 health workers have been hired, including doctors, nurses, mortuary attendants, clerks and other medical support staff. In defence and security, 4,500 personnel have joined the police, the Zambia National Service and the immigration department.





Private sector investment has also driven employment gains. Ms Nkonge said the government has attracted $16.4 billion in mining and manufacturing investment, with major projects already delivering jobs at scale.





“The UPND has been able to create 1,900 jobs at Mopani alone,” she said, adding that the restoration of legacy debt at Konkola Copper Mines is expected to deliver a further 5,000 jobs by the end of the year through the Konkola Deep Mining Project.

The revival of Shaft 28 at Luanshya Mine will create up to 3,000 jobs, while the Mimbula Mine on the Copperbelt has already generated 2,600 and is expected to reach 4,000 once fully operational. The government has also issued 1,600 mining rights, supporting thousands more positions across the sector.