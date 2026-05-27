Hichilema knew I was sick and I knew I wasn’t running mate, Nevers Mumba confirms falling sick on nomination day

Hichilema knew I was sick and I knew I wasn’t running mate, Nevers confirms falling sick on nomination day

PASTOR Nevers Mumba has told Daily Revelations newspaper’s Patson Chilemba that he felt dizzy on Friday last week, the day President Hakainde Hichilema unveiled his running mate, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango.

Mumba confirms with Chilemba that he was rushed home shortly after the UPND Alliance presidential candidate and running mate were validly nominated.

“I was in hospital from Wednesday last week to Friday last week. I was admitted. The President knew. People came to Maina Soko to visit me. I was released on Friday. I already knew I wasn’t running mate. I wanted to be there because I didn’t want to be misunderstood like now,” Daily Revelations newspaper quotes Pastor Mumba as having said. “I became dizzy at the Kenneth Kaunda wing and I told the chairperson of the Alliance.”

Pastor Mumba said his future is in Jesus.

​“My future is Jesus. I have decided to respond to you because I know this is Patson, and you have asked genuinely,” Pastor Mumba said. “I am tired of people making up stories. I wish we could go beyond this as a country.”

Read more in the Daily Revelations newspaper.

TV Yatu May 27, 2026.