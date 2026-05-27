I’M DISAPPOINTED WITH HH’s LEADERSHIP – SHAMENDA



27th May 2026



FORMER Labour minister Fackson Shamenda says despite working hard to support President Hakainde Hichilema in 2021, he is disappointed with how he has exercised his leadership.





He laments that due to President Hichilema’s leadership, even people who should not be anywhere near power are now being encouraged to believe they are better, which he describes as very sad.





In a recent interview, Shamenda said government has allowed impunity to thrive, creating a situation where people now miss the PF. “It is very sad that what our colleagues were condemning when they were in the opposition and everybody supported them, including some of us.

We said for the purpose of these elections, I’m not going to vote for my party because…



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