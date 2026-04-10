DEMOCRATIC SPACE SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED UNDER PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S WATCH- Spuki Mulemwa

DEMOCRATIC SPACE SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED UNDER PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S WATCH





The democratic space under President Hakainde Hichilema’s watch has significantly expanded contrary to assertions by some sections of society alleging that it is shrinking when in fact not.





Indeed, during President Hichilema’s five year reign, citizens have enjoyed freedom of expression and the media devoid of intimidation or harassment.





It’s worth noting that during the period under review no media outlet has been closed down, a situation that demonstrates the Republican President ‘s strong commitment to promote freedom of expression and the media.





Infact, the Head of State is tolerant to divergent views, including hard hitting criticism from his usual armchair critics.





In view of these facts, we are calling upon citizens to engage in constructive discourse, and refrain from issuing inflammatory and divisive statements that hold the potential to set the country ablaze.





More so, it’s important for citizens to restrain themselves from abusing the freedom of expression and the media, as the country heads towards the general elections slated for August 13.





Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa



Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator.