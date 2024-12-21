Denzel Washington Opens Up About His Early Years On The Streets

Legendary actor, Denzel Washington, gave a rather unusual response when a reporter asked him a question about the late filmmaker, Stanley Kubrick.

During the “Gladiator II” press junket, reporter Steven Weintraubasked the two-time Academy Award winner about his favorite Stanley Kubrick film. Instead of answering directly, Washington made a shocking joke, alluding to dabbling in other activities in his youth instead of watching films.

“I’m not a movie buff. No, I’m not a big movie fan,” the actor said. “I was in the street when Kubrick was making movies. …I’d be the one outside looking to rob you when you came out of a Kubrick movie, okay? So I wasn’t a real film buff. I didn’t start acting until I was 20 years old and didn’t start really going to the movies until I was 20, 22, 23.”

Before Weintraub could respond, Washington filled in the blanks. “That’s not true. As a teenager, I went to see movies like “Shaft” and SuperFly, you know.”

Washington’s been an open book throughout the “Gladiator II” rollout, revealing in an “Esquire” profile that he would drink heavily and occasionally experimented with illegal substances in the past. The actor, who turns 70 on December 28, has been sober for ten years.

In other news, available information shows that Black Panther 3 is currently in the works, and it will feature the legendary actor, Denzel Washington.

The veteran entertainer himself shared this news during a recent interview on Australia’s Today show, while promoting his new film, Gladiator II. During the show, Washington outlined his upcoming projects, revealing that he is slated to appear in the upcoming Marvel film.

Although Marvel Studios hasn’t officially announced Black Panther 3 as part of its upcoming slate, the current roster, which extends through 2026, includes films like Avengers: Doomsday and the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man movie. Additionally, Marvel Studios has two untitled films scheduled for 2027.