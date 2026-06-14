Deporting Foreigners Won’t Solve South Africa’s Problems- THUTHUKILE ZUMA

THUTHUKILE ZUMA DROPS BOMBSHELL: Deporting Foreigners Won’t Solve South Africa’s Problems

“I really detest xenophobia.”

Those words from Thuthukile Zuma, former President Zuma’s daughter have ignited a fierce social media storm, with thousands of South Africans debating immigration, identity and economic inequality.

The daughter of former South African president Jacob Zuma sparked controversy after declaring that “no African is illegal in Africa,” a statement that quickly spread across online platforms.

Adding fuel to the heated discussion, Thuthukile argued that even if all foreign nationals were removed from South Africa, the country would still be grappling with major challenges such as landlessness, poverty and economic exclusion.

Her remarks have divided opinion, with supporters praising her stance against xenophobia while critics insist immigration remains a pressing national concern. The debate has once again exposed deep tensions over jobs, inequality and the future of South Africa.