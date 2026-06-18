Diamonds have not been discovered in Zambia, Kabuswe tells Mundubile



Former Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe has challenged opposition leader Brian Mundubile to avoid misleading voters with claims about diamond deposits in Lufwanyama, insisting that Zambia has never discovered diamonds.





Lusaka, 17 June – Mr Kabuswe was responding to remarks made by the NRPUP presidential candidate during a political rally in Kitwe on Saturday, where Mr Mundubile pledged to return diamonds and gold to the people of Lufwanyama if elected.





Speaking in an interview yesterday, Mr Kabuswe said the claims were not supported by geological facts, stressing that no diamond deposits have ever been identified in Zambia.



“Let’s tell the people the truth, diamonds are yet to be discovered in Zambia,” Mr Kabuswe said.





He explained that Lufwanyama is internationally known for its emerald industry and not for diamond mining. According to Mr Kabuswe, the district’s major mining operations, including Kagem and Grizzly, are focused on the extraction of emeralds.





The former minister urged political leaders to base their campaign messages on verified information rather than making promises linked to minerals that do not exist in the country.





His remarks were echoed by Emerald and Semi-Precious Stones Mining Association of Zambia president Victor Kalesha, who described Mr Mundubile’s statements as misleading and inconsistent with established geological records.



Mr Kalesha said there are no commercial diamond deposits in Lufwanyama and called on politicians to promote factual and responsible public discourse.





“There are no commercial diamond deposits in Lufwanyama. Emeralds are our reality, and what miners need are investment partnerships, modern equipment and better access to markets,” he said.



He added that the district’s mining sector would benefit more from practical interventions aimed at supporting local miners, improving access to modern mining equipment and expanding geological information services.





Mr Kalesha further criticised suggestions that mining activities at Kasenseli should be returned to unregulated operators, warning that such proposals could undermine efforts to promote sustainable and lawful mining practices.





The comments come amid heightened political campaigning ahead of next year’s general elections, with mining and mineral resource management emerging as key issues in public debate.



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