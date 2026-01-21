Did Emmanuel Mwamba have a hand in former President Frederick Chiluba’s death? Former vice president Nevers Mumba wonders.

We share part of his write up hereunder:

There are questions about Emmanuel Mwamba’s integrity that many Zambians have over the years asked and demand scrutiny over but to no avail.

For instance, What precisely was his role in the events surrounding, and leading up to, the untimely death of our dear Former President Frederick Chiluba, and why has he remained conspicuously absent from any official account or investigation?

On what legal or ethical basis did he soon afterwards receive sudden rewards and appointments under Michael Sata’s Patriotic Front, when we all know the relations that existed between Sata and FTJ just before the 2011 elections? Whose interest was Emmanuel genuinely serving all along and in whose interest were these sudden gains offered to him?

If these rewards were intended as recognition for President Chiluba’s role in expanding the PF from one MP to 42 MPs when he supported the party in 2006, then why was this appreciation not extended to the Chiluba family, whose inheritance and legacy issues remain unfairly unresolved to this day?

Can someone explain how and why the Chiluba children were abandoned and publicly shamed, some caught in needless scandals, while their father’s aide crossed over to the PF and received multiple rewards?

Ba Mwamba, can you please provide answers to avoid speculations.

Thank you!