Did you know that Ncwala was banned from 1898 until 1981?



It was Paramount Chief Pontino Jere (Mphezeni III), father of Mphezeni IV, Inkosi ya Makhosi, who revived this ancient ceremony in 1981.





Sadly, he presided over it for only one year before his passing.



The responsibility of leading Ncwala was then entrusted to his young son, who became King at just 31 years of age.





Over the years, Inkosi ya Makhosi Mphezeni IV modernized and elevated the ceremony, transforming it from a regional Ngoni cultural event into a national celebration that attracts people from all walks of life.





His legacy will live on through the continued growth and significance of Ncwala.



RIP, King of Kings