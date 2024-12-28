Diddy Accused of Hosting ‘Wild King Nights’ Parties and Ordering His Staff to Supply Tlof Tlof Toys

It never rains but pours for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, as a former employee has accused him of ordering the supply of adult toys for parties dubbed ‘Wild King Nights.’

New claims have emerged from the ex-staffer, shedding light on the rapper’s alleged ‘Wild King Nights’ parties, which reportedly featured drug-fueled activities and other illicit behavior.

Former Employee Details ‘Wild King Nights’ Duties

Phillip Pines, who worked for Diddy between 2019 and 2021, filed a lawsuit shortly before Christmas, accusing the rapper of ordering him to supply various items for the so-called “Wild King Nights.”

These included “red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana joints, honey packs for male libido, baby oil, Astro glide, towels, illegal drugs,” and “tlof tlof machines.”

Pines claims the events could last for days and alleges that his responsibilities included bringing additional tlof toys and drugs when requested.

After the parties, he was instructed to remove evidence, clean up bodily fluids, and erase incriminating videos from Diddy’s devices.

Threats of Blackballing and Harsh Work Environment

In the lawsuit, Pines describes being treated like “an animal playing fetch” to prove his loyalty. He claims he was threatened with termination and blackballing from the entertainment industry if he refused to comply. Pines also alleges he was ordered to bribe hotel cleaning staff to avoid reports of suspicious activity.

Diddy’s Legal Team Responds

Combs’ legal team has categorically denied the allegations, stating:

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sxually assaulted or s_x trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Awaiting Trial for Serious Charges

The 55-year-old rapper has been in one of New York’s toughest jails since September, awaiting trial on charges including s*x trafficking and racketeering. Allegations against him include drugging and assaulting victims at events reportedly known as “Freak Offs.”