Diddy Allegedly Refusing To Leave Jail Cell To Avoid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Diddy is reportedly refusing to leave his jail cell to receive acceptance of various sexual assault lawsuits.

While countless lawsuits have been filed against the Bad Boy Records founder while he sits in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, he is accused of delaying proceedings two particular cases.

In filings on Monday (December 30), Tony Buzbee’s co-counsel claims that Puffy is “refusing to leave his cell to accept service,” causing a hold-up in the lawsuits.

The attorney is also requesting the respective judges to adjourn scheduled conferences on January 10 and push them back to February, although it appears an agreement has been reached between the two sets of lawyers on how each case will proceed.

Diddy and his legal team have yet to comment on the claim about him refusing to leave his cell.

The latest lawsuit filed against the embattled mogul accuses him of throwing wild parties and sexually harassing employees.\

In the filing, obtained by TMZ, a man by the name of Phillip Pines is suing Diddy for sexual battery, sexual harassment and sex trafficking during his time employed by the Bad Boy boss as an assistant between 2019 and 2021.

According to the suit, Pines’ duties included setting up hotel rooms and cleaning them afterwards for events purportedly titled “Wild King Nights.”

Pines claims that he would stock Puffy’s hotel rooms with items such as alcohol, honey packs for male libido, baby oil, Astro glide, sex machines and illegal drugs.

He alleges that the parties would sometimes go on for days and that after they were finished he would have to clean up bodily fluids, drug residue, condoms and blood. Pines says that hotel cleaners were tipped generously so that the chaos wasn’t reported.

Pines further alleges that Diddy forced him to have sex with a woman while he watched.

Diddy and his legal team vehemently denied the allegations, saying in a statement: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.