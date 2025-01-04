Diddy Allegedly Stalls Legal Proceedings By Refusing to Leave Jail Cell

Bad Boy Records founder Diddy, currently incarcerated on sex trafficking charges, is reportedly delaying legal proceedings in two sexual assault lawsuits.

The music mogul is accused of refusing to leave his jail cell to formally accept service of the lawsuits, according to legal filings submitted on Monday, December 30.

The claims, brought forward by attorney Tony Buzbee’s co-counsel, allege that this refusal is causing significant delays in the legal process.

The attorney has requested a postponement of scheduled court conferences originally set for January 10, proposing they be pushed back to February. Reports suggest that an agreement between the legal teams on how to proceed with the cases might be on the horizon.

While Diddy and his legal team have not addressed the allegations about his refusal to leave his cell, the lawsuits against him continue to pile up.

Among the most recent is a claim filed by a former assistant, Phillip Pines, who worked for the music mogul between 2019 and 2021. Pines alleges that during his employment, he was forced to participate in and clean up after extravagant parties, referred to as ‘Wild King Nights,’ which allegedly involved illicit activities.

The lawsuit accuses Diddy of sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sex trafficking. Pines alleges he was tasked with stocking hotel rooms with alcohol, libido enhancers, and other questionable items.

He claims these parties sometimes lasted for days and that he was responsible for cleaning up disturbing remnants, including bodily fluids, drug residue, and other explicit materials.

Pines also alleges that he was coerced into non-consensual sexual acts during these events. He claims Diddy closely monitored these encounters, adding another troubling layer to the allegations.

In addition to these civil lawsuits, Diddy faces criminal charges of racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, with his trial scheduled for May 2025. As the cases unfold, the legal battles surrounding the embattled music mogul continue to attract widespread attention.