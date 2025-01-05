Diddy Branded A ‘Monster’ In ‘Making Of A Bad Boy’ Documentary Trailer

Diddy has been labeled a “monster” in a trailer for the upcoming documentary, The Making of a Bad Boy.

The film, which will be released by Peacock on January 14, explores the embattled mogul’s journey to stardom and shocking sexual assault allegations, featuring interviews with a number of close associates.

Some of the names set to appear in the documentary include former Bad Boy producer Ron “Amen-Ra” Lawrence, journalist Kim Osorio, ex-bodyguard Gene Deal and singer Al B. Sure, who shares a son with Puffy’s late ex Kim Porter (and who has insinuated that Diddy was responsible for him ending up in a coma).

One talking head in the film brands the accused sex trafficker a “monster,” while the doc also features unseen footage of Diddy partying.

One anonymous voice in the trailer also adds: “I’ve been with Sean for quite a while and I’ve captured a lot of moments. Any time a studio or any rooms is red, he’s making love and sex. Some of the ones who went in the room, for sure they were underage.”

An official synopsis reads: “Featuring never-before-seen footage and stories from those who know him best, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy sheds light on his childhood, rise to fame, and recent criminal allegations, challenging viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew about the mogul behind the music—and the mugshot.”

#Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is streaming January 14 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/CacRQJOFYB — Peacock (@peacock) January 2, 2025

The Making of a Bad Boy is not the only documentary in the works about the numerous sexual assault claims against Diddy.

50 Cent is working with Netflix on his own series about the Bad Boy Records founder.

However, he recently admitted that the project was proving difficult to put together.

During an appearance on GMA3: What You Need to Know, 50 said: “It’s a difficult project. Because every day there’s new accusations coming out, it’s new things that happened. It’s become an octopus, with so many powers and so many things going on there.”