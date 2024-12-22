Diddy Faces Two More Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Diddy‘s legal troubles continue, as he now faces two more lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault — one which places the alleged attack on the day of a tragic and fatal incident at a 1991 charity basketball game, and another 15 years later at a party thrown by the mogul.

The suits were both filed Friday (December 20) in federal court in New York. The one tied to the 1991 event was by a Jane Doe, who is represented by Tony Buzbee — the attorney who has made headlines recently for adding JAY-Z to a different suit against Diddy.

In the new complaint, the anonymous woman says she was in New York City in December, 1991 to attend a charity basketball game at the City College of New York. That event, which had both Diddy and Heavy D as headliners, ended in an infamous stampede that killed nine people.

Before that tragedy, the woman claims, Diddy took her to a locker room and said he would take her to see the rapper who invited her to the event (who is unnamed in the complaint, but referred to as “Myers” throughout, which was Heavy D’s last name).

At one point, the suit continues, Diddy “returned with a plastic cup full of what he purported to be Coca-Cola,” which made the woman feel “woozy” when she drank it.

“[She] attempted to leave to find her rapper friend on her own, but Combs blocked her exit,” the suit reads. “He told her she needed to stay and that is when she noticed he was touching himself in a suggestive manner. He began to fondle Plaintiff and overpowered her when she struggled. Combs removed her underwear and began molesting her before climbing on top of her and penetrating her.”

After the alleged assault, the woman claims Diddy told her not to inform anyone about it because “people can come up missing.”

Friday’s second suit was filed by an Oklahoma woman named LaTroya Grayson. She says that back in 2006, she won an all-expenses paid vacation for two to New York City to attend a “Diddy White Party” in a radio station contest. After several date and party theme changes, she claims she made the trip in October of that year.

At the party, she says in the suit that she had “less than two premade drinks, provided by the waitresses,” and doesn’t remember anything else until waking up in a hospital.

“[H]er shirt was ripped, her underwear was missing, she was not wearing any shoes and the money she had traveled with was stolen,” the complaint reads.

Upon returning home, she says she received a call from an anonymous woman who told her not to attempt to do anything about her assault because Diddy “was a ‘celebrity’ and that Plaintiff would ‘just be wasting her time.’”

HipHopDX reached out to Diddy’s representatives for comment. They responded with a statement: “Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone or engaged in sex trafficking. Ms. Grayson admits she has no memory of the events alleged in her complaint, does not know who was supposedly involved, and has never spoken to Mr. Combs. Her allegations against him are pure fiction.

“As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every baseless lawsuit and lawyer-driven money grab. He has faith in the judicial process, in which fact will be separated from opportunistic fabrications like these.”