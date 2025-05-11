Diddy’s New Lawyer is a Black Woman Who Was Once a Victim Herself of Sexual Assault

Nicole Westmoreland, now a member of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team, has revealed she herself survived a sexual assault in 2001. She was 19 at the time and working for a company that helped people with suspended licenses.That year, Westmoreland attended a recording studio party with three female friends. She says Alfred Cleveland, a friend of then-Cash Money Records president Ronald Williams, offered to show her the restroom. Once inside, she says Cleveland forced himself on her and raped her.

Westmoreland also recalls a second man approaching the door. Cleveland allegedly told him to stand guard and tried to pass her off to him. She says she begged the man not to take part, and he let her go.

Although she was threatened to stay silent, Westmoreland reported the incident to the police. Cleveland was arrested and later pled guilty to aggravated assault with intent to rape.

According to TMZ, her story surfaces as Diddy faces a wave of civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. Jury selection for his federal criminal trial is ongoing, with 16 more potential jurors — mostly men — added to the pool.