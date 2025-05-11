DUMISANI NCUBE WALKED FROM CONGO TO CHISAMBA IN 13 DAYS?



Radical entrepreneur Dumisani Ncube has been on a journey from Congo, walking toward Zimbabwe while advocating for his movement: AFRICA MUST THINK.





The journey, which began on 27th April, is set to conclude on 25th May 2025.





He has invited skeptics who doubt his walking challenge to join him as he enters Lusaka to take a chance and witness for themselves that he is indeed walking!





He wrote, “Today, we make our official entry into Lusaka! So if you’ve been doubting, speculating, or are just curious… come see it for yourself!”