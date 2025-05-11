79-Year-Old Black Grandma From Georgia Finally Graduates From College After Six Decades

At 79 years old, Patricia Sias Ellis is finally achieving a dream she put on hold nearly 60 years ago — earning her college degree. This past weekend, the lifelong Georgia resident proudly crossed the stage at Clayton State University, receiving her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice after years of quiet perseverance and personal sacrifice. Her journey is not just a personal triumph but a powerful example of resilience and lifelong learning.According to News 19, Ellis’s path to graduation began shortly after high school, but life took a different turn. Instead of enrolling in college, she focused on working and raising a family. Her husband and son would both go on to graduate from Morehouse College, but Ellis’s own academic dreams were sidelined for decades. That changed about eight years ago when her son, teasing her about spending too much time watching soap operas, encouraged her to go back to school.

Taking the advice to heart, Ellis enrolled at Atlanta Metropolitan State College and later transferred to Clayton State, where she took one or two classes at a time. Despite her age and health challenges—including the discovery and surgical removal of a 10-pound tumor from her kidney just last year—she remained committed to her studies. “I just kept trudging along,” she said. “Semester after semester, just doing the work.”

Her dedication has inspired many on campus. Ellis has become a cherished presence at Clayton State, praised by students and faculty alike for her energy, kindness, and unwavering determination. University President Dr. Georj Lewis noted, “She lights up the room. When she crosses that stage, everyone is probably going to stand up. Because she’s hard not to know.”

Returning to college in her seventies has been deeply fulfilling for Ellis. She says she’s found joy, built friendships, and rediscovered a passion for learning that transcends age. “These experiences I should have had at 19 or 20 years old—they are the same at 79 years old,” she shared. “I’ve had the best time.”

Looking ahead, Ellis is keeping her options open and hasn’t ruled out pursuing a master’s degree. But for now, she’s focused on using her criminal justice education to help others better understand their legal rights. “I feel like the Lord is blessing me with the best years of my life,” she said.