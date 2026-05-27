The only ‘classified’ material Chungu disclosed is that change is coming – Sishuwa Sishuwa

The only ‘classified’ material Chungu disclosed is that change is coming – Sishuwa





By Angela Moonga



Historian Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa says he has listened to the whole one-hour interview involving former Intelligence chief Xavier Chungu with ThatZedPodcast, which has, however, been stopped from airing by the authorities as containing “classified material.”





ThatZedPodcast had promised to air the interview in question, but could however, not proceed due to “circumstances beyond our control.”





“Due to circumstances beyond our control, the podcast episode with the former Director General of the Zambia Security Intelligence Service, Mr Xavier Chungu, will not be broadcast at ALL as earlier advertised. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” ThatZedPodcast stated.





But Dr Sishuwa stated on his Twitter feed that he had listened to the recording, which he said was made available to him from high-level government sources.





“I have listened to the entire one hour 52 minutes interview with Zambia Security and Intelligence Services former director general of Xavier Chungu and found nothing wrong with it. The only ‘classified material’ that Chungu disclosed in the interview is this: ‘Change is coming



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/the-only-classified-material-chungu-disclosed-is-that-change-is-coming-sishuwa/