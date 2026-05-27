SISHUWA SISHUWA AND OPPOSITION CONCEDE DEFEAT AHEAD OF 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS.

By Amos Zulu, Freelance Journalist

The article by academician Sishuwa Sishuwa suggesting that there will be a revolt by the electorate, which will ultimately result into a military take over of the country is not only misleading, but is shallow, considering that he is a Harvard graduate.

Clearly subjective analysis laced with a negative passion to see the government removed from power can be toxic and has clouded his judgement. One also gets the sense of frustration by the author and the opposition as well as an affirmation of concede of defeat in the 13 August 2026 general elections. This is because, in a constitutional democracy, the ascendance of a sovereign to power rests in the electorate that decide who should reign.

Interestingly, Sishuwa raises a number of issues to give credence to his views. Quite rightly so, he has enjoyed the freedom of expression, but he must remember that this extends as far as the law provides, including the rights of others in a Republic. In short, there is no absolute freedom of expression under liberalism.

So before disgracing far from my thoughts as a political scientist, perhaps the author should be reminded that John Sangwa, Constitutional lawyer did indicate he would only register his Movement for National Renewal (MNR) after attaining a minimum of 1 million registered voters, a mark he failed to achieve. This was despite the help of individuals behind the scenes such as Ms. Emily Sikazwe, former Commissioner at the Electoral Commission of Zambia. Indeed, It is a requirement under the law as alluded, to get clearance from the Police Service before a political party is registered. There is nowhere in the law, where the president should be petitioned as part of the process.

Alas, the author also claims that among other individuals victimized through the Electoral Process Act is Mr. Kasonde Mwenda, Economic Freedom Fighters President. For someone aspiring for the highest office in the land, Mr. Mwenda’s awareness of laws relating to circulation of false information is frightening. It is a fact that the previous regime left the Cyber laws. It may appear the same law was conceived with ulterio motive, which has caught up with individuals like Mr. Mwenda. The unfortunate part is that social media abuse is rampant and remains to be so as individuals just wake up and post information, without care of VERIFYING and later claim persecution once arrested or missing out on filing to contest elections.

In the main, the current Government has successfully restructured the unsustainable debt contracted by the previous regime, creating fiscal consolidation as well as stabilization of macro economic indicators.

Further, freeing up of money has led to recruitment of teachers and health workers, including resumption of payment of meal allowances to students in higher learning institutions, increase in Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and spending toward social safety nets such as Social Cash Transfer and Cash for Work among others.

The mining sector has not been left out as the country has witnessed a rise in greenfield investments, creating employment opportunities, including improvement of major roads such as the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriage way to support the sector.

Ilelanga News. May 26, 2026.