Tonse Pamodzi Alliance Division Start

Tonse Division Start



Copperbelt aspiring candidates for Resolute Party in the Tonse Alliance have bitterly complained that Mundubile isn’t sticking to the agreement, and that Makebi isn’t protecting them.





The agreement was that anyone standing on the Copperbelt and Lusaka would run under Resolute Party.





What’s happened instead is that NRPUP, which Mundubile is using, has also fielded candidates across almost the entire Copperbelt and part of Lusaka. That means they’re now competing against each other and splitting their numbers and votes. This gives UPND—who have strong financial backing—a clear advantage especially on the Copperbelt.





Makebi is failure to push Mundubile to stick to the agreement is now being seen has a big weakness. The aspiring candidates on Resolute are demanding that NRPUP withdraws their candidates .





So instead of correcting the big blunder that will cost you votes, if not the entire election you will come here and start refuting the truth. Life is simple you sow division you get division. But you are planting division and expecting a united votes ? Thats witchcraft now.





Is the Alliance only for the presidency? Let’s not forget that Citizens First and the Socialist Party are also competing.



Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe.