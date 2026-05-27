WHO BUILT ZAMBIA: THE ONE WHO BORROWED, OR THE ONE PAYING THE BILL?



A mature nation must learn to distinguish between borrowing money and building a country sustainably. Yes, infrastructure matters. Roads, hospitals, airports and schools are important, regardless of which government initiated them, but Zambia must also be honest with herself. Much of that infrastructure came at the cost of unsustainable debt, inflated contracts, and widespread allegations of corruption.





The burden of paying back those debts did not disappear with a change of government, because governments come and go, but the State remains under perpetual succession.





Today’s administration is not only maintaining and opening infrastructure, but it is also carrying the heavy responsibility of restructuring debt, stabilising the economy, and paying for the costly mistakes and excesses of the past. Although there is a lot more that has to be done, let’s learn to maturely acknowledge positive developments.





Leadership is not just about cutting ribbons. Sometimes it is about cleaning the books, restoring credibility, and preventing national collapse.





As citizens, let us rise above cheap partisan slogans and appreciate the complexity of governing a nation. Zambia will move forward only when we learn to reward both development and responsibility. 🇿🇲



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)