DIRAMBA DIES



THE Gabonese referee who gained notoriety in Zambia after a world Cup qualification match against Morocco in 1993 in the aftermath of the Gabon air crash has died at 70.



Zambian fans blamed him for Zambia’s failure to qualify to the 1994 Africa Cup after several decisions they deemed questionable, culminating in street protests in Lusaka and a government delegation traveling to FIFA headquarters in Zurich.



(Credit: Ponga Liwewe)