Dispute erupts over Lebanon clause as Iran and U.S. interpret peace MoU differently



A new source of tension has emerged following the release of the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding, with both sides offering sharply different interpretations of the agreement’s provisions regarding Lebanon.





At the center of the dispute is a clause calling for an immediate end to military operations across all active fronts, including Lebanon.





Iranian officials argue that the language requires the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory. Tehran has warned that any continued Israeli military presence would constitute a violation of the agreement and could trigger a strong response.





U.S. officials acknowledge that the document includes provisions aimed at ending hostilities in Lebanon. However, Washington reportedly notes that Israel is not a signatory to the agreement, creating a significant ambiguity over how the clause should be implemented in practice.





Analysts warn that the disagreement exposes one of the most fragile aspects of the emerging peace framework. While the agreement may have reduced tensions between Washington and Tehran, unresolved questions regarding Israel’s role and military presence in Lebanon could become a major flashpoint in the weeks ahead.





The dispute highlights how differing interpretations of a single clause may now pose one of the greatest risks to the durability of the broader peace process.