DJ Warras Murdered Despite Five Protection Orders Against Zambezi Building Occupants





Johannesburg is reeling after the shocking murder of popular DJ Warras on Tuesday in the CBD. Investigations reveal that Warras had secured five protection orders prior to his death, all directed at occupants of the Zambezi Building, a location infamous for illegal activities and conflicts. These orders were meant to protect him from harassment, threats, and intimidation by people allegedly linked to the building, with one order granted just last week.





DJ Warras was widely known as a straight-talker and fearless critic of crime, openly speaking out against illegal activists hijacking buildings, drug trafficking, and criminal intimidation. His vocal stance had reportedly put him at odds with individuals in the Zambezi Building, who he claimed were threatening residents and businesses in the area.





Friends, fans, and colleagues remember him as a brave and principled figure, always standing up for what he believed was right — even when it made him a target. Despite legal protection, Warras was unable to escape the dangers surrounding him, raising urgent questions about the effectiveness of protection orders and security enforcement in Johannesburg…





The investigation is ongoing, but the tragedy has left the community questioning how a man who fought for safety and justice could be silenced so violently.





️ The thoughts of the nation are with DJ Warras’ family, friends, and fans during this heartbreaking time.