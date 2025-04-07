DO PEOPLE HAVE TO DIE FOR HICHILEMA TO REMAIN IN POWER?- Fred M’membe

DO PEOPLE HAVE TO DIE FOR HICHILEMA TO REMAIN IN POWER?



The death of Ms Edith Nawakwi, one of the best servants of Zambia, should make the UPND rethink its ongoing cruel treatment of fellow human beings, in particular opposition leaders and critics.





When Ms Nawakwi criticised the abduction of Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda and urged Mr Hichilema’s regime to arrest those named by the then Petauke MP as the people who abducted him, the government arrested her instead, and charged the FDD leader with sedition.





Weighed down by court appearances even when she was unwell, it is no surprise that she has died. Those who persecuted her with stupid charges of sedition, the same way they are persecuting others like Brebner Changala, using the same charge, must be happy that she has died.





Ms Nawakwi was mocked by Mr Hichilema’s government when she could not attend court on account of her illness, with the State’s lawyers wanting to set up a court at her home after refusing to believe that indeed, she was sick. What will they do now, set up court at her grave? These heartless hypocrites, who are also denying sick GBM leave to seek specialised medical treatment, are now trying to cling to the idea that they approved her evacuation to South Africa a few days before she died. They waited until it was too late to save her life before approving her evacuation. They knew that if she died in Zambia, Zambians would be outraged at their inhuman treatment of one of the best servants of this country. They thus sent her abroad only at a time when they knew that she would not make it because they did not want her to die in Zambia. How long has Ms Nawakwi been sick if they really wanted to give her the best treatment? Wasn’t it not the same people who even followed her to UTH when she was unwell, all in an effort to ensure she attends court?





How long has GBM been unwell? If Zambians woke up to the news that GBM has been evaluated abroad for treatment, Zambians are entitled to assuming that the government would have approved the evacuation only because they are convinced GBM won’t live long. How long did the government block former president Edgar Lungu from leaving the country for specialised treatment? Even when he offered to use his resources, the former president was blocked.

These cruel and heartless people took away not just his party but also his state benefits that are accorded to him by law. If Mr Lungu did not sneak out of Zambia at the same time when Ms Irene Kahn was arriving, he probably may have died and these heartless and cruel people would have celebrated privately while mourning loudly in the public. What hypocrites!



Even Jay Jay would have died had he remained where he was kept by this heartless regime. How many more people will have to die to appease Mr Hichilema’s thirst for vengeance? Do people have to die for Mr Hichilema to remain in power?





This is very annoying. Repent you hypocrites!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party