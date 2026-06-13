DOJ Clears $111 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Without Conditions



The Department of Justice Antitrust Division has approved the massive deal combining Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery, requiring no divestitures, behavioral remedies, or concessions. An official announcement is expected today.





The transaction, first announced in February 2026 and backed by Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders in April, creates a media powerhouse uniting major Hollywood studios, the Max and Paramount+ streaming services, and assets like HBO and CNN. Backers project roughly $6 billion in annual cost synergies to compete more aggressively with Netflix and Disney.





The deal carries about $24 billion in equity commitments from sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, resulting in significant indirect foreign ownership of iconic American entertainment brands.





This streamlined approval reflects a hands-off approach to antitrust in the current administration, prioritizing market-driven consolidation over heavy regulation.

Critics have raised concerns about reduced competition and creative independence in Hollywood, but the merger now moves closer to closing, pending any remaining state or international reviews.