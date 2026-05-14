Donald Trump and Xi Jinping inspected an honor guard on the red carpet outside the Great Hall of the People during an official welcoming ceremony in Beijing





A Chinese military band performed “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the national anthem of the United States, followed by China’s anthem “March of the Volunteers” as rows of Chinese troops stood in formation during the ceremony





The highly choreographed event marked the formal opening moments of one of the most closely watched meetings between Washington and Beijing in recent years