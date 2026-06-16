United States President, Donald Trump has said that without America, there would be no Israel.





Trump made this remark on Tuesday, June 16 while addressing reporters at the G7 summit in France. He added that the United States was crucial to Israel’s survival and criticized the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal, blaming it for the current Middle East crisis.





According to him, the United States has had a very effective relationship with Israel, stating however, that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be more responsible with respect to Lebanon.





“We’ve had a very effective relationship. Without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel, because no other president was willing to do what I did,” he said.



He added that Lebanon used to be a great country with professors, doctors and lawyers, stressing that it has Hezbollah, which is its problem. Trump reiterated that of all the countries, Lebanon has been treated the worst.

“The great intellect was in Lebanon. Now it’s just.. it’s terrible. They can’t defend themselves,” Trump said.