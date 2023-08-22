Donald Trump reveals he won’t attend the Republican presidential debate

Donald Trump said he will not be in the upcoming debate with the other people running for president from his party.

The former president mentioned that a recent poll indicated that he was significantly more popular than other candidates, making him a top choice for his political party’s nomination in the 2024 election.

It is not clear right now if Mr. Trump will be missing all the debates for the Republican primaries.

The first debate between Republican candidates running for president will take place on August 23.

Voting starts in Iowa on January 15th, 2024.

Recent surveys have consistently found that Mr. Trump, who is dealing with several criminal charges, is currently leading in the race for the Republican nomination.

Trump is needed by Republican competitors to participate in a debate. But, is he going to do it.

MrTrump wrote a message on his Truth Social platform on Sunday. He said that he will not go to the debate and mentioned that a recent poll shows that he is ahead in the race to become the Republican candidate.

MrTrump stated that the public is aware of his identity and is familiar with his successful time as the President. I won’t participate in the debates.

According to a poll conducted by CBS News, the closest competitor to a person is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, but he is significantly falling behind.

Recently, Trump kept saying that he wouldn’t participate in the Republican debates.

The ex-president wants to do an interview with Tucker Carlson, a previous host on Fox News. The interview might be shown during the first debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday. People who know about the planning shared this information with CBS.

Donald Trump said he might not go to this week’s debate, and this made some of his Republican opponents, like former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, upset.

Last week, Mr. Christie said that if someone thinks they should be chosen, if they think they have done really well before, if they think they are the best person to compete against Joe Biden, then they should come to the event on Wednesday and stop being scared.

Republican candidates who want to participate in the debate need to have received donations from at least 40,000 people and have a support of at least 1% in reputable polls.

Up until now, we know that Vice-President Mike Pence, Mr. Christie, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott have all been approved.

The first Republican debate is happening this week, at the same time when Mr. Trump has to give himself up willingly in Fulton County, Georgia.

He has to go to the state by 25 August to deal with charges of attempting to change the outcome of the 2020 election in the state.

Donald Trump is being accused of many crimes and will have multiple trials in the next year and a half. Meanwhile, he is also running for president in the 2024 US election.

In addition to the charges against Mr. Trump in Georgia, he has also been charged in Florida. The charges are for unlawfully keeping secret documents at his property called Mar-a-Lago. When he was asked to give them back, he refused.

His third accusation was revealed this month in Washington DC. Prosecutors say he kept saying he won the last presidential election when that wasn’t true.

He has often said that the charges against him are like a political “witch hunt”.