DON’T ACCEPT STATUTORY REGULATION…we have enough laws and bad laws for that matter- Dr M’membe

DON’T ACCEPT STATUTORY REGULATION



…we have enough laws and bad laws for that matter, says veteran journalist Dr M’membe



Lusaka… Sunday May 4, 2025 – Veteran journalist Dr Fred M’membe has called on the media industry in the country not to accept any statutory regulations, saying there are enough laws that govern the industry.



Dr. M’membe, who was also The Post Newspaper Proprietor, says the media industry is not like other professional bodies such as law, medicine and others that need regulation, saying the media survives under freedom of expression.



He bemoaned that the Cyber Crimes laws that have come in unfortunately weigh in heavily on journalists.



He said this yesterday during the World Press Freedom Day commemorations in Lusaka.



“No statutory regulation… Don’t accept that. Journalism is not like any other professional, it’s not like law, medicine – it can’t be regulated the same way. Media survives under freedom of expression! What is needed is not media regulation, we have enough laws and bad laws for that matter. As a journalist, you are not exempted from the Seditious laws, and now there are Cyber Crimes that have come in and they weigh very heavily on you. And they want to add another Act to that. There should be no manipulation that shoul make you accept that,” he urged.



“It’s sad that some of the colleagues we trained at The Post Newspaper at a high cost, today they have become Judas Iscariot. It’s not out of principle, but for a few pieces of coins. But you have to understand that Judas Iscariots will always be there and they have to be fought. Christ had a Judas, who are we not to have Judas. I didn’t know until this morning that some of my colleagues at The Post have joined the crusade for statutory regulation.”



Meanwhile, Dr. M’membe has indicated that the environment at the moment is not condusive for media houses to operate and make money due to the advent of online publications.



He said it is very difficult at the moment for a media outlet to make money and pay worker’s salaries unlike some time back before the advent of social media.



Dr. M’membe, who is also Socialist Party President, expressed concern that journalists are still dealing with issues his generation dealt with some 30 year ago.



“I spent 27 years in the media, I have been a reporter, a photojournalist, I have designed pages. I have been a sub-editor, editor in chief, managing director of media institutions. I have worked internationally, I have received many media awards, I am a cardinal of press freedom. My commitment to the media is permanent! It’s sad for me that today we are dealing with issues we dealt with 30 years ago,” he disclosed.



“I was one of the founders of MISA (Media Institute of Southern Africa), as a regional body and also establishing MISA in Zambia. The building where MISA is operating from today, we raised the money for it. We had partners who supported us and am glad the Swedish Ambassador is here. They have been with us for a long time. They supported MISA as a regional body they have been with us supporting the media, please continued doing so and we are grateful.”