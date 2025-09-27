DON’T GIVE ME PRESSURE OVER WHAT I WILL DO IN MY FIRST 100 DAYS – Mutharika



By: IP



I just monitored the first Press briefing by the newly elected Malawi President Prof Author Peter Mtharika-APM of DPP & here is the summary of his presser:





1. He told Journalists and Malawians not to pressure him over what he intends to do in his first 100 days in office.





2. He promised a diverse and inclusive cabinet to reflect all tribes in Malawi.



3. His new Minister of Justice, yet to be appointed, maybe tasked to thoroughly look into what caused the death of late Vice President Saulosi Chilima who died in a plan crash.





4. He refused to raise hopes that he would be able to rehabilitate all the major bad roads in Malawi within three to four months because government processes takes longer than six months.





5. He doesn’t mind if the outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera could be present during the inauguration.



6. He has pledged to work with the IMF, acknowledging that Malawi is part of the global World.





7. He has promised to strengthen governance institutions in Malawi to promote good governance and the rule of law.





8. He has pledged that his government would do everything to improve the cost of living among the ordary Malawians.



9. He has committed to prudence and fiscal discipline. Avoiding unnecessary expenditure will be priority.





10. He reprimanded the Malawian Broadcasting Corporation MBC journalists and other Media outlets who were critical of him while in opposition to reclaim their professionalism. “It is all wrong for Public Media and their Journalists to always wanting to impress those of us in government for favours”





Notably: Prof Mtharika only spent about 46 minutes and he did not speak much himself as the entire time was given to the Members of the Press to ask questions. In total 19 Journalists from both Public and Private Media were freely allowed to ask questions of their choice.