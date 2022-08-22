DON’T TORMENT US THE WAY WE TORMENTED YOU – PF APPEALS TO HH

LEADERS HAVE A DUTY TO FORGIVE AND UNITE THE NATION

By Hon. Given Katuta Mwelwa

Why did JOSEPH’s Brothers Fail to Recognize Him?



It had been twenty-two (22) years since the SONS of Jacob had last seen JOSEPH—thirteen (13) years of SLAVERY and PRISON for Joseph, seven years of plenty, and two years of famine.



This was not HUNDRED and TWENTY SEVEN (127) DAYS of imprisonment but more than 22 years of pain, when he walked out of prison into the corridors of power he forgave Potipher’s wife and his brothers who sold him as a slave.



NELSON MANDELA was in prison for TWENTY SEVEN (27) years and when he walked into the corridors of power he forgave and dinned with his oppressors.

LEADERSHIP DEMANDS A HIGH LEVEL OF FORGIVENESS and IT REQUIRES WISDOM.

LEADERS are left without a choice but to love all within the nation including, the brothers who sold him and Mrs. Portipher who lied against him.



There is no record that Joseph demoted the Egyptian General because of throwing him in prison. Every leader has passed through their own pain, but when they take office they have a duty to forgive and unite the nation.

I am asking President Hakainde Hichilema to forgive all PF members accused of murder and corruption for the unity of the country. He should not torment us the way we tormented him for 10 years. Let love led.