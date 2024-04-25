ZAMBIAN FOOTBALL HAS GONE DOWN – KATUMBI

The timely observation by TP Mazembe proprietor Moïse Katumbi that Zambian football has gone down calls for people at Football House to do serious intro-inspections unlike the unrealistic rhetorics they have been spreading that they have improved football.

It is clear for anyone to see that FAZ leadership has failed and Katumbi was 100 percent right.

This is a man that has nothing to gain by stating the facts, he doesn’t live in Zambia but it cannot be denied that he has been following our game with keen interests, if the statement he made came from anyone within Zambia that person would have been called all sorts of names by the kandiles whose interest is solely to fill their tummies from football.