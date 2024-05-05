MORE JOIN UPND IN KALABO IN APPRECIATION OF PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S LEADERSHIP

4/5/24

The UPND Provincial Committee and the Presidential Campaign Team led by Provincial Vice Chairman for Politics Mr Austin Muneku visited Kalabo District today as part of the visit to all 16 districts of Western Province.

The meeting which was also attended by Kalabo Central Member of Parliament Hon Chinga Miutu and Kalabo Central Council Chairperson David Nyundu and the District executive, was a hive of activity as PF District Secretary Chinyama Chinyama and SP Provincial Vice Youth Secretary and losing candidate for 2022 Muchatanga Ward by election and many others from PF and SP defected to the UPND and were received by Provincial Vice Chairman for Politics Mr Austin Muneku.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.