Wynter Kambimba and Father Frank Bwalya ran away from Fred Mmembe due to dictatorial tendencies- Miles  Sampa

ABOUT FRED MMEMBE DICTATORSHIP AT THE SOCIALIST PARTY

By Miles B. Sampa, MP

18.05.2024

The Registrar of Societies should move on the Socialist Party for failure to comply with the dictates of the Zambian constitution which states that all political parties should be democratic and hold periodic internal elections for leaders and office bearers.

This Socialist Party (SP) since its formation some 6 years ago or so has never ever held any internal gathering to elect office bearers or leaders. They have a self imposed leader Mr Fred Mmembe as President and then he appoints willy nilly other individuals like his personal friend Dr Musumali as Secretary General and no other member has ever had a chance to vie for these positions through an election.

If Fred Mmembe cannot show any semblance of democracy in the Socialist party, then morally he should have no space talking about so called ‘democratic space ‘ in the Country because he does not believe in democracy but tinpot dictatorship.

Fred Membe should therefore be the last to give orders to President to remove one leader of PF and replace with another one. In any case which articles of the Zambian or PF constitution avails those powers to an incumbent President to do that to a political party that he is not a member of?

The powers the President of Zambia has are to ensure full adherence by all to dicates of the Zambian constitution. These powers around political parties are vested in his Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwimbu to ensure that all political parties hold periodic internal elections and those that fail to, he also has powers to deregister them.

All his predecessors executed this role very well.

So having held the general conference last year, the PF is guaranteed not to be deregistered in the score atleast next 5 years. As for the SP, nikuno twangala naba HH, otherwise if it was Museveni in Uganda, SP would have long been deregistered for failing to hold a convention to elect leaders. Fred Membe would have even been in jail for breaking the national constitution and imposing himself as a leader of a party when no one elected him to that position.

No wonder Wynter Kambimba and Father Bwalya ran away from him due to dictatorial tendencies.The Registrar of Societies should do its mandatory job.r

