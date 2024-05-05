ADVOCACY URGES FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU TO FOCUS ON LEGAL DEFENCE, NOT SYMPATHY PLEAS

ADVOCACY URGES FORMER FIRST LADY TO FOCUS ON LEGAL DEFENCE, NOT SYMPATHY PLEAS

Advocacy on Human Development Programmes Coordinator Chris Mweemba has weighed in on the controversy surrounding former First Lady Esther Lungu’s plea for public sympathy amidst legal proceedings.

Following a court adjournment regarding the matter in which the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) seeks to confiscate 15 double-storey flats allegedly linked to criminal proceeds, the Former First Lady strongly declared her innocence. She expressed dismay at the accusations levelled against her, questioning the extent of her suffering compared to other former First Ladies.

But speaking on Mafken FM’s Saturday edition of the Xpress Chit-Chat review, Mr Mweemba underscored the necessity for Mrs Lungu to focus on proving her innocence within the legal framework.

He has emphasized that the court’s verdict will ultimately determine her innocence or guilt, urging her to prioritize presenting compelling evidence before seeking recourse against the government.

