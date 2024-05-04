PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONCLUDES VISIT TO NORTHWESTERN PROVINCE, RETURNS TO LUSAKA

He writes….

During our working visit to NorthWestern Province, we engaged with our people in:

🔴Solwezi

🟡Chavuma

🔵Zambezi

🟢Kasempa

🟣Mufumbwe

Interacting with citizens paground, we heard firsthand their concerns. Our job remains to work on a future we can build together, creating employment and making life more affordable for citizens.

Thank you to the people of Northwestern Province for your unrelenting support.

We have since returned safely to Lusaka.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia