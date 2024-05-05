Clergyman advises Lungu to ‘retire and rest’

By Oliver Chisenga

THOSE advising former president Edgar Lungu to return to politics are not patriotic and don’t love Zambia and its heritage, says a Chingola based clergyman.

Bishop Ellison Bwalya, overseer of Giving Word Christian Ministries, says Lungu has played his part and must now rest and give room for others to also play theirs.

“There is need to bring order in our nation and ensure Mr Lungu preserves the office of the former president in Zambia. He has been there (in the presidency) so on this one he is right when he says we give them a chance. Governance needs a chance for sure. That’s the heart of a father. With this I can say you can now retire sir and rest … for the sake of the presidency of our nation,” Bishop Bwalya said.

He said Lungu should consider quitting politics and not undermine his influence or spoil his legacy.

Bishop Bwalya said a good leader is one who raises a successor.

Quoting the Bible, Bishop Bwalya noted that king Solomon took over leadership from his father David who was still alive and in God’s plan.

“We need to build the office of the former president so that a legacy is set and a tone of peace is sung. Quit politics and remain the father, please. We need the office of the former president in existence; you are the only one alive, sir. Consider it and be our lives’ testimony. It’s never too late, sir. You can do it for the sake of our former presidents…,” said Bishop Bwalya. “We mean it when we say that he needs to rest and give a chance to others and remain a counsellor and an advisor. His advice may not be appreciated, but soon people will see sense, especially when he takes everyone as children and not be one sided the way he has been. [Prophet Nathan] wanted Saul to hand over leadership to David smoothly. Leadership is about assignment and it shouldn’t take death for someone to give others a chance when God sees it fit. God raises some and drops some. It doesn’t mean He hates them, no. It means you have played your part and now it’s time for others. That’s what God fearing leaders do.”