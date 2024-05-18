CHURCH ELDER CHEATS DEATH ON A SABBATH – CHOMA

A man from Mbabala village in Choma has cheated death after being strangled by angry wife.

Stories circulating are that a Mr. Hamalala Frank, teacher and elder in a named church, today arrived home after disappearing for two good days.

Mr. Hamalala using his accented English greeted his wife, who was outside pounding groundnuts to prepare lunch before going back to church for Bible Study, and went inside to change.

Minutes later, he came back outside and asked his wife why the house was looking like a common dumping site despite it being a sabbath day giving her friend’s house as an example; your friend keeps her house well especially the bedroom despite working on the farm the whole day, he added.

The wife was just quiet and continued to pound the groundnuts moving her lips Trust and Obey her favorite song. The devil in him and the guilt conscience kept on troubling him. He could not just keep quiet.

Your friends who went to Lusaka last year to attend the holy gathering allegedly danced to Abaku Chaume, the wife did not respond. She just gawked at him and continued singing and pounding. He was referring to her women group at church.

Mr. Hamalala wanting attention picked a tiny stone and threw it hitting his wife’s breast. He probably wanted to be romantic but the wife found this to be insulting.

She ran towards him like a real movie star, her wrapper flew away exposing her natural thighs and jumped on him. Because of his Newspaper weight he flipped and went straight to the ground faceup. Before he could get up, the wife with only a short like khaki clothing, sat on him and started slapping him continuously.

It is alleged that elder Hamalala angered his wife more when he said, “BoDorcas, have you forgotten about all the submission teachings and family life lessons?”

Hearing theses words, the wife was angered to kill. With pictures of him with another woman in mind, she blocked his weak right arm and reached for the chicken throat, strangling it until the husband’s eyes went up.

People who were close rushed to rescue the elder but it was too late. His eyes and legs were up. The wife rose and went back to pound groundnuts saying you think I do not know what you do behind my back.

Meanwhile, the husband, who is now at Mapanza mission with his relatives, miraculously came back to life after four hours when many concluded he was dead. And he has reportedly been talking to himself shouting BoAbraham please talk to Jesus, I have repented.

Tompo Daily Stories © May 18, 2024.