KABIMBA WONDERS IF MP’S CONSULTED THEIR PEOPLE BEFORE SUPPORTING THE OVER 70 BILLS IN PARLEY



Opposition Economic Front (EFF) President, Wynter Kabimba, has questioned whether Members of Parliament consulted their constituents before passing the over 70 bills in the National assembly.





Mr. Kabimba further wondered whether some of the laws being enacted truly reflect the views and interests of the people, or merely represent personal opinions and political party positions.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Kabimba said elected representatives have a duty to engage the people they serve before supporting or passing any bill presented in the national assembly.





He expressed concern that many Members of Parliament spend most of their time in Lusaka instead of returning to their constituencies to consult citizens on important national matters.





Mr. Kabimba also questioned whether lawmakers take enough time to read and scrutinise bills before debating and passing them in Parliament.





He said Parliament should ensure that legislation is people-driven and reflective of the aspirations of citizens.



Angel Kasabo