NKANA MP BINWELL MPUNDU WITHDRAWS FROM 2026 PARLIAMENTARY RACE.



Nkana Constituency Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has announced that he will not defend his parliamentary seat in the August 13, 2026 General Elections, citing ongoing court battles and dissatisfaction with the current parliamentary leadership.





Mr. Mpundu says his focus is now on what he describes as the bigger mission of removing the United Party for National Development government from power, while also dealing with a sedition case which he claims is politically motivated.





He further alleges that the case is intended to trigger a by-election in Nkana Constituency but maintains that he will continue appearing before the courts as a law-abiding citizen.



By Respite Kaoma,

Mafken FM