By Rev Walter Mwambazu

‎So, had a chance to study the bill last night and I now present the bill itself, and all the pros and cons and my conclusion at the bottom.



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‎I treated the official National Assembly listing/PDF as the reference point instead of the piece meal shavings online. Parliament lists it as The Public Gathering Bill, 2026 — Bill No. 71 of 2026, intended to protect assembly/association, regulate public gatherings, and repeal/replace the Public Order Act, 1955. This can be obtained in full from their website.



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‎🇿🇲 PUBLIC GATHERING BILL, 2026 — SIMPLE EXPLAINER

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‎Yes I tried to use less words but that risks diluting or misrepresenting the document but I’ve tried.

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‎So, there is a lot being said about the Public Gathering Bill. Some concerns are fair. Some claims are exaggerated. Here is what the Bill actually says in simple language.



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‎✍🏾 1. What is the Bill about?

‎The Bill seeks to replace the old Public Order Act. It deals with public gatherings such as meetings, processions and demonstrations held in public places.

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‎It says a “public gathering” involves three or more people in a public place, including meetings, assemblies, processions or demonstrations.



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‎✍🏾 2. Does it ban public gatherings?

‎No. It DOES NOT ban public gatherings. It creates a system where organisers must give notice to the police before holding certain public gatherings.

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‎✍🏾 3. How much notice is required?

‎An organiser must notify an AUTHORIZED police officer AT LEAST FIVE DAYS BEFORE the proposed public gathering.

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‎The notice must include things like:



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‎📌 date, time and location

‎📌 route, if it is a procession

‎📌 purpose of the gathering

‎📌 estimated number of participants

‎📌 organiser’s contact details

‎📌 safety and crowd-control arrangements



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‎✍🏾 4. Does it mean every gathering needs police approval?

‎No, not every gathering.

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‎The Bill DOES NOT apply to several types of gatherings, including:

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‎👉🏾 registered church/religious meetings

‎👉🏾 funerals

‎👉🏾 weddings

‎👉🏾 traditional ceremonies or traditional meetings

‎👉🏾 indoor meetings of companies, NGOs, trade unions or registered organisations

‎👉🏾 indoor internal meetings of registered political parties to discuss party affairs 👍🏾

‎👉🏾 lawful meetings of state institutions



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‎So the claim that people will need police permission for every church service, funeral, wedding or indoor meeting is NOT SUPPORTED BY THE TEXT SHOWN.

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‎✍🏾 5. What powers does the police officer have?

‎The authorized officer is required to:

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‎🛡️ protect freedom of peaceful assembly

‎🛡️ protect freedom of expression and movement

‎🛡️ act without bias

‎🛡️ consider public order and public safety

‎🛡️ Minimize disruption to traffic, property and workplaces

‎🛡️ intervene only where there is serious danger to public order or safety



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‎The officer may restrict a gathering if:

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‎📛 another gathering is already planned at the same place and time

‎📛 the venue is unsuitable for crowd or traffic control

‎📛 the venue interferes with lawful business

‎📛 the place is protected or restricted

‎📛 there is a reasonable belief of likely disorder, property damage or danger to public safety



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‎✍🏾 6. Can police simply ignore the notice?

‎The Bill sets timelines. Police must acknowledge receipt within 24 HOURS. They must approve WITHIN THREE DAYS, unless there are grounds for restriction.

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‎If an organiser is affected by a decision, the Bill allows an appeal to the Minister, and then to the High Court.



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‎✍🏾 7. What does the Bill say about media?

‎It PROTECTS THE RIGHT OF THE MEDIA to monitor a public gathering. Police, organisers, participants and others are required to respect that right.



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‎✍🏾 8. What is prohibited?

‎The Bill prohibits:

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‎👉🏾 wearing military, defence force or security-style attire at a public gathering, unless it is for theatre, circus or similar performance

‎👉🏾 carrying firearms or weapons at public gatherings, except where allowed in the course of public duty

‎👉🏾 holding an unauthorized public gathering where notice was required, a restriction was issued, or the gathering is contrary to the Act



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‎✍🏾 9. What are the possible benefits?

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‎✅ It replaces the old Public Order Act.

‎✅ It clearly recognizes freedom of assembly, expression and movement.

‎✅ It gives police timelines instead of open-ended delays.

‎✅ It protects media monitoring of gatherings.

‎✅ It creates appeal routes for aggrieved organisers.

‎✅ It requires reasons when a gathering is restricted.

‎✅ It tries to balance protest rights with public safety.



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‎✍🏾 10. What are the possible concerns?

‎⚠️ The definition of public gathering starts at only three people, which is very broad.

‎⚠️ Although it talks about notice, the “approval” process may still feel like permission in practice.

‎⚠️ Police discretion remains significant, especially where they “reasonably believe” disorder or danger may occur.

‎⚠️ The first appeal goes to the Minister, not directly to an independent body.

‎⚠️ Court appeals may be expensive or too slow for urgent gatherings.

‎⚠️ Exemptions for some public officials may be seen as unequal, although some of those exemptions do not apply during election periods.

‎⚠️ Future regulations will matter because details like forms, restricted areas and fees can later be prescribed by the Minister.



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‎BOTTOM LINE

‎The Bill DOES NOT say Zambians need police permission for every funeral, wedding, church service or private indoor meeting.

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‎It also DOES NOT ban demonstrations or public meetings.

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‎But IT DOES create a formal notice-and-approval system for many public gatherings in public places, and that system will depend heavily on how fairly and consistently police officers apply it.



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‎A fair reading is this:

‎The Bill has some rights-protecting improvements, but it also has areas that need public scrutiny to prevent abuse.

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‎Let us debate the Bill based on what it actually says — not fear, rumours or political spin.

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‎I have attached the link to Parliament website where you can find the document for your own study.

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‎The link https://www.parliament.gov.zm/sites/default/files/documents/bills/N.%20A.%20B.%2071%20of%202026%2C%20The%20Public%20Gathering%20Bill.pdf

‎”NAB 71, 2026 Public Gathering Bill”

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