PRESIDENT HH MUST NOT SIGN THE PUBLIC GATHERING BILL INTO LAW  – Antonio Mwanza

PRESIDENT HH MUST NOT SIGN THE PUBLIC GATHERING BILL INTO LAW – MWANZA



Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President, Antonio Mwanza, has urged President Hakainde Hichilema, not to assent to the Public Gathering Bill 2026, describing the proposed law as “an assault on democracy” and a bad piece of legislation.





Mr. Mwanza says the law is likely to be abused by the ruling party and can lead to the arrest of opposition party members and ordinary citizens.



Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Mwanza warned that both politicians and non-politicians could find themselves on the wrong side of the law for allegedly failing to comply with its provisions.





“This country is getting into an election campaign period, how will people campaign if for every activity people need to give police notification?” questioned Mr. Mwanza.





He said while the law may appear beneficial to those currently in power, leaders should remember that such legislation could also affect them once they leave office.





Mr. Mwanza further stressed the need for lawmakers to enact legislation that strengthens and promotes Zambia’s democratic principles instead of restricting freedoms.





He has since appealed to President Hichilema not to sign the bill into law, insisting that it would negatively affect democracy and civil liberties in the country.





Yesterday, the National Assembly of Zambia passed the Public Gathering Bill 2026, which seeks to repeal and replace the 1955 Public Order Act.



By Margaret Mwanza