COPPERBELT STUDENTS,YOUTHS, SMALL SCALE MINERS, AND MARKETEERS RAISE K100,000 NOMINATION FEE FOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA





Today at the Copperbelt Provincial Administration in Ndola, we welcomed students, small-scale miners, drivers, and marketeers who raised K100,000 for President Hakainde Hichilema’s nomination fees through 50 Ngwee contributions.





We saluted and thanked President Hakainde Hichilema, the vision carrier of our Government. On the President’s list of priorities, education comes first — because education is the best equalizer, the best investment, and the best inheritance.





The contribution of 200,000 fifty-ngwee coins to raise K100,000, shows truly that President Hichilema has placed education first. We are very grateful.





To the small-scale miners, marketeers, and all 200,000 youths of the Copperbelt who each contributed 50 Ngwee: as Minister for the Province and UPND Chairman on the Copperbelt, we have seen that they have laid the foundation.



Spiritually, they have laid the foundation of 200,000 voters for President Hakainde Hichilema from today until 13 August 2026. The people of Copperbelt will build on their foundation. Automatically, as my comrade said, we start with 200,000 voters.



We appealed to the great people of Copperbelt Province to acknowledge this foundation our youths have laid — the 200,000 voters and the K100,000 nomination fee for President Hakainde Hichilema.





To quote our daughter who spoke earlier:”These are not just coins; these are the hearts of the youths given to President Hakainde Hichilema to appreciate what he has done for this country.”





If our children can give 200,000 hearts as a foundation of voters, others must now build on top of this foundation. As UPND on the Copperbelt, we are working hard. We want a minimum of 80% of the total vote on the Copperbelt — and already we have 200,000 votes through this coin donation.



Hon Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province Minister