2024 LABOUR DAY Celebration

POLITICAL AND HIGH COST OF LIVING

Like many Companies and Political parties, today UNITED LIBERAL PARTY which is a proud alliance member of UKA matched from Lusaka civic Center to Freedom statue to join the rest of Zambians to celebrate this year’s Labour day, though we in ULP have nothing to celebrate about because our Brothers and Sisters have been subjected to a harsh Economy.

One cannot separate Politics from Economy because the falling of our economy has been created by President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND Government.

Further to this ,rights to assemble are on a downward slope by not allowing opposition Political players to hold physical public rallies, that alone is sending negative indication to the outside world especially to the international community that the ruling party is authoritarian hence it will scare away potential investors because they are watching how this Government is denying the opposition Political parties.

A country like Zambia should not even need to frame its foreign policy to attract investments NO Good governance itself will attract it.

President Hakainde Hichilema prior to 2021 General elections he promised Zambians that he will lower the cost of living and the fuel pump price was among the list of items he promised but the opposite is what is happening,we in the UNITED LIBERAL PARTY and a proud alliance member of UKA we want to tell the President to UKA (rise) because he is still sleeping and the prices of our households items are being increased everyday. This has never happened before where the cost of living has become unbearable.

Let me now outline what we will do as ULP

EDUCATION

We in ULP through UKA will bring free and quality Education where Teacher and pupil ratio will be manageable through the Ministry responsible not what we are witnessing Under this Government of President Hakainde Hichilema.

CDF

We in UNITED LIBERAL PARTY believe that this programme of Community Development Fund should be distributed to all the Zambian People in all the Districts of this Republic not in a family or close associates of a Minister, like in the case of Information Minister Mweetwa where Village headmen in Southern Province rose against Him over the distribution of CDF.

This year’s Labour day celebration is a myth to all of us including the civil servants because the cost of living is unbearable.

Issued by

CHISALA KASAKULA

UNITED LIBERAL PARTY

VICE PRESIDENT.