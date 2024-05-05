NO ASSET HAS BEEN PLEDGED IN DEBT RESTRUCTURING – MUSOKOTWANE

By Philip Chisalu

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has clarified that the country has not pledged any assets as collateral in debt repayment.

And Economics Association of Zambia president Oswald Mungule has advised government to consider debt refinancing options such as debt for nature swaps, among others.

And CSO-Debt Alliance Chairperson Fr Alex Muyebe says there is a lot of work to be done beyond debt restructuring and has since urged government to ensure reduced overall expenditure and fight corruption.

Speaking during a News Diggers organised Public Discussion Forum on Zambia’s Debt, Dr Musokotwane said he would consult Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha and the lenders on the possibilities of publishing the contents of the debt restructuring deal…

