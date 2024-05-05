ECL BIRD DILEMMA: Along came the Bird on Saturday… The Bird, the Message, the BlessingThe Bird, the Message, the Blessing

The Bird, the Message, the Blessing

ECL BIRD DILEMA: Along came the Bird on Saturday

Smart Eagles-05.05.24

The nation’s attention was brought to a ´rare bird experience ‘of a little beautiful yellow bird that landed on the head of the sixth President of Zambia Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu at an event in Roma township in Lusaka Saturday.

Out of more than 50 people gathered, the bird circled around and finally perched on the left head of the former head of state who was chairing a family meeting before his colleague Hon. Given Lubinda caught it to check whether it was injured, in search for an ´emergency landing, it wasn’t injured.

Different thoughts are running and tongues have not stopped wagging since yesterday with some invoking religious spirituality that birds, are the most harmless, free spirited and good-natured creatures that choose carefully whom they land on or associate with unlike aggressive bees or snakes. They don’t bite or harm but merely sing nature melodies for humans.

One Ancient Greek scholar wrote about bird landings on a person: “a bird landing on you as a person evokes a sense of awe and wonder. It brings a sense of being chosen or you being special. It symbolises harmony and a sense of peace in your life.”

Happy Sunday fellow Zambians, Let’s continue to pray and may God bless you!