Bird Sits on Edgar Lungu’s crown of head

During the Patriotic Front Central Committee Meeting held today, a bird surprised all members, flew and sat on former President Edgar Lungu’s crown of the head.

This made members go into shouts of frenzy like a special sign had been sent to them about Edgar Lungu

The Patriotic Front is holding its scheduled Central Committee Meeting today in Lusaka.

In the picture, Vice President Given Lubinda explains how a bird came to sit on the head of Lungu.