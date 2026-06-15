DONT VOTE FOR ANYONE USING EDGAR LUNGU’S NAME IN CAMPAIGNS – NEVERS MUMBA





According to a report by SUN FM, UPND Alliance partner Nevers Mumba has warned Zambians against supporting politicians who are using the late former President Edgar Lungu as a campaign tool.





This comes after Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu released a trending campaign musical video which features images of Edgar Lungu.





Dr. Mumba described the practice as inappropriate and unprecedented, saying elections should be based on policies, ideas and leadership rather than the memory of a deceased leader.





He accused some political factions of exploiting Mr. Lungu’s name and image for political gain and claimed that continued focus on the former President’s death is distracting the public from evaluating the record of the previous government.





Dr. Mumba urged Christians and the general public to remain vigilant and make political decisions based on the country’s future rather than emotions surrounding a departed leader.



Zambian Post 15 June 2026.